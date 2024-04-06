DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 320 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE RBC opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.