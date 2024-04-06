DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 996 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

