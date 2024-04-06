DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,305 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

