DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

