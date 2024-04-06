Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

DAL stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

