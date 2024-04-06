Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of DVN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

