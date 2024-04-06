Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.65

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $19.21. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,038,598 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $356.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

