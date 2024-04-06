DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

