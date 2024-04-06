Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

TSE DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.75. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

