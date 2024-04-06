Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.24 and traded as high as C$7.65. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

