dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.03

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.03 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.04). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 953,065 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
About dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
