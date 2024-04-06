dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.03

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.03 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.04). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 953,065 shares.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.03. The firm has a market cap of £262.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,140.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.