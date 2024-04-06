Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

