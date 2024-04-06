DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

