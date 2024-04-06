Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

