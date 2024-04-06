eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $52.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

