Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

