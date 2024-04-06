Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

ETR opened at $104.23 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

