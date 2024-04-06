Eugenie Levin Sells 12,930 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $170,546.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,074.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08.

On Friday, January 5th, Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80.

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

