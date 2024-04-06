Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Evolus worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,969 shares of company stock worth $831,005 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

