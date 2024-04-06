Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

