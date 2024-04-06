Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $418.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.