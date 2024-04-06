Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

