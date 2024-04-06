Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 462 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $147.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

