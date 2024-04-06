Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,944 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

