Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

