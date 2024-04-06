First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.