First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.84% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

