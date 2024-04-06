Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.75. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 312,687 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

