Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.71. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 52,124 shares changing hands.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.