FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.76

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $52.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Get Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.