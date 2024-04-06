FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.76

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $52.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.
