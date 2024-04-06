Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 16,380 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

