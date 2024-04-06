FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $208.10 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

