Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,005.27

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £100.05 ($125.60) and traded as low as GBX 9,780 ($122.77). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,800 ($123.02), with a volume of 27,632 shares changing hands.

Games Workshop Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,802.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of £100.05. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,311.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,905.66%.

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

About Games Workshop Group

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,143 ($89.67) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.36 ($22,596.49). In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 252 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,143 ($89.67) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.36 ($22,596.49). Also, insider Kevin Rountree bought 177 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,845 ($123.59) per share, for a total transaction of £17,425.65 ($21,875.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 759 shares of company stock worth $6,691,131. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

