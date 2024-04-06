Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVOO opened at $101.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

