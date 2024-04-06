Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $185.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

