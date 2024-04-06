Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

