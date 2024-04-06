Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EG opened at $379.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.49. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

