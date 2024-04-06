Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

