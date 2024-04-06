Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

