Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,642,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,530,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GSID opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.