Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.