Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 369.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 375,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 637.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,552 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2,396.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

