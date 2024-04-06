Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $223.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

