Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.