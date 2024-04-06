Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,774,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

