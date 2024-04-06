Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $73.72 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

