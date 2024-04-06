Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $107,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 2,107.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 322,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.45 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

