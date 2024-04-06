Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.