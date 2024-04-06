Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 297 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

EWMC opened at $119.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $295.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

