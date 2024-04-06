Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE:X opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

